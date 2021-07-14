Gael Force Group partners with net manufacturer FISA

Global aquaculture supplier, Gael Force Group, has entered into an exclusive partnership with net manufacturer, FISA,

The agreement, which was announced July 14, will mean access to nets to Gael Force’s product range. The partnership will also see FISA exclusively manufacture a new SeaQureNet.

Also part of the agreement, Gael Force is looking to establish a net servicing stating in the United Kingdom that will recruit and build additional resources for Scottish and international markets.

“We have worked alongside FISA in the market for several years,” said Stewart Graham, Group Managing Director at Gael Force. “Together, our partnership is an excellent strategic fit, and by combining our resource and wealth of experience we can jointly develop containment solutions while offering competitive pricing and high service levels.”

Advertisement

Established in 1943, FISA is recognized for its high-quality netting products, including Supre HDPE high tenacity containment and predator nets, Raschel polyester and nylon containment and protection nets, and Twisted Knotless Muketsu nets.