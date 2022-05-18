Genome Canada’s initiative to reduce carbon footprint of food systems

Genome Canada has launched the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems initiative, investing $30 million in genomic research to reduce the carbon footprint of Canada’s food production systems.

The initiative will mobilize the collective strengths of the Canadian Genomics Enterprise, comprised of Genome Canada and six independent regional Genome Centres across the country, and the Canadian genomics research and innovation ecosystem.

With co-funding from partners, reaching approximately $60 million, the funding is divided as follows:

$30M in federal investment through Genome Canada: $24M for interdisciplinary research teams delivering genomics solutions for climate change mitigation and action $4M for data coordination $2M for knowledge mobilization and implementation

maximum contribution by Genome Canada to any single project, and $1M minimum At least 1:1 co-funding ratio for each Genome Canada-led project, doubling total investment to $60M.

“Complex challenges demand strategic solutions—that will be developed and delivered by a diverse range of innovative Canadian stakeholders,” Rob Annan, President and CEO, Genome Canada. “Genome Canada is proud to mobilize the strengths of Canada’s genomics ecosystem in order to tackle the climate change threat to our agricultural and food systems head on.”

The development and launch of the initiative follow the announcement in Budget 2021 of $400 million for a new Pan-Canadian Genomics Strategy, kickstarted by $136.7 million in federal investment through Genome Canada.