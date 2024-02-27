Global Seafood Alliance celebrates success of seafood campaign

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has released results from its latest marketing campaign, “Choose Seafood with Standards,” conducted to coincide with U.S. National Seafood Month in October.

This was the second consumer-facing campaign for GSA focused on building awareness of the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification program and driving sales of BAP-certified seafood.

Ten retail and food service partners signed on for this campaign, including ALDI, Giant Eagle, Green Chef, H-E-B, Iberostar Hotels, Lidl, Meijer, Secret Island, Wakefern Food Corp. (the supermarket cooperative that includes the ShopRite banner), and WinCo Foods.

Using campaign tactics including a social media campaign with targeted influencer engagement, the creation and promotion of new recipes on BAP’s consumer website, and national and regional consumer media outreach, BAP saw 775 media mentions from Sept. 1 through the end of the year, which had a reach of more than 2 billion people.

PR efforts were spread throughout the entire year instead of just during this focused promotional period. The social media campaign had a reach of 1.8 million and 720,000 engagements. This is a significant increase from the 1 million reach and 170,000 engagements in 2022.

GSA said it plans to build on this momentum in 2024 and will be conducting a digital campaign during Lent as well as other promotions throughout the year. The promotion will feature new recipes on BAP’s consumer-facing website.