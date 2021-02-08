Green choice puts salmon farmer in record books

An Atlantic salmon farmer in the Faroe Islands has become the industry’s first to suspend use of air freight, cutting its overseas transportation CO2 emissions by 94 percent.

Air freight is a major contributor to global CO2 emissions and emits around 50 times as much CO2 as sea freight. Salmon already has a much lower carbon footprint than other animal foods such as pork or beef but replacing air freight with sea freight makes it an even more sustainable food choice.

Although it reduces flexibility in reaching far-away markets, it is “absolutely the right decision,” says the farmer, Hiddenfjord. Consumer research shows that Hiddenfjord salmon has maintained the same quality, it added.