Grieg Newfoundland harvests first gen salmon with 92% survival

Grieg Seafood’s first generation of fish in Placentia Bay in Newfoundland has been harvested with good fish health and welfare and a survival rate of 92 per cent.

As the first fish were harvested and packed at Quinlan Brothers Ltd.’s processing plant in Bay de Verde, Grieg says it will continue to develop its farming region in the province.

“Harvesting the first generation of fish in Newfoundland marks an important milestone for Grieg Seafood. I am pleased to see that the fish has good welfare and that biological control has been strong,” says Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood ASA.

The first generation spent about a year in Grieg’s freshwater and smolt facility in Marystown and was transferred to two ocean farms in Placentia Bay in 2022. In the spring and summer of 2023, the company transferred the next generation of fish into three new ocean farms and plans to harvest the second generation in 2024.

The fish will be transported to the North American market without the need for air freight, making it a local alternative with low carbon emissions.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues in Newfoundland for their hard work during these years, as well as the local communities of Placentia Bay and the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador for their support. We will keep developing our Newfoundland region step by step, and create jobs and value for the communities where we operate for years to come,” says Knut Skeidsvoll, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood Newfoundland.