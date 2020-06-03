Grieg Seafood achieves ASC certification milestone

Grieg Seafood’s five farms in Nootka Sound in BC are now all ASC-certified (Photo: Grieg Seafood)

Grieg Seafood’s five farms Nootka Sound in British Columbia are now certified according to the standards of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

Grieg operates 22 farm sites in BC, and Nootka Sound is the company’s first fully ASC-certified region.

The milestone is even more momentous for the company because it came amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Grieg’s certification team said it has implemented measures to ensure the wellbeing of independent third-party auditors who visit to evaluate the farms.

All of Grieg’s farms in the province are on track for ASC certification by 2021, the company added.