Grieg Seafood appoints new Newfoundland regional director

Elizabeth Barlow has been appointed the new regional director of Grieg Seafood ASA, Newfoundland region. (Photo: Grieg Seafood)

Elizabeth Barlow has been appointed the new regional director of Grieg Seafood ASA, Newfoundland region.

Barlow has operational and management experience from biology and salmon farming to governmental roles in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. She will start in her new role on July 8.

“I am glad to have Elizabeth on board and confident that she is the right person to lead our local team in developing our Newfoundland region gradually and responsibly,” said Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood.

Barlow has previously held senior management positions in Mowi Canada East and the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources in the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. She has also worked with Miawpukek First Nation on marine and aquatic projects.

Advertisement

Barlow has a graduate diploma in aquaculture from the Marine Institute of Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador and a Bachelor of Science from Acadia University.

I am excited to join Grieg Seafood Newfoundland in continuing to build on their successes. I look forward to developing the significant opportunity that Newfoundland has to be a leader in sustainable aquaculture production and to supporting the rural economies of the province,” Barlow said.