Grieg Seafood BC appoints Jennifer Woodland as managing director

Grieg Seafood announced the appointment of Jennifer Woodland as managing director for its BC operations.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer as the new managing director of our British Columbia operations. Reconciliation and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is at the heart of all activities in B.C. I am confident that Jennifer is the right person to develop our B.C. business based on these principles,” said Andreas Kvame, CEO, Grieg Seafood ASA.

Woodland has held roles within the salmon farming industry, on both the east and west coast of Canada since the 1990s. She has also been active through CAIA, and served as the Chair from 2020 to 2022. Most recently, Jennifer has been the CEO of Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood LP, a role she held for over six years.

“My passion is sustainable food production, Indigenous reconciliation, and rural economic development. The core values of Grieg Seafood align with my passions and personal commitments. I am excited to work with the talented team at Grieg Seafood BC and the First Nations communities in which they operate, to see positive developments for the salmon farming sector in British Columbia,” said Woodland.

Throughout her career, Woodland has dedicated much of her work to developing meaningful partnerships between First Nations and the aquaculture industry – ensuring First Nations are leading the growth of aquaculture.

“Grieg Seafood’s most important relationship is the relationship we have with our Indigenous partners and First Nations communities in whose territory we operate,” added Woodland. “I am looking forward to leading the team at Grieg to further our relationships, help drive improvements and create an atmosphere where local communities, Nations, wild salmon and aquaculture are thriving.”