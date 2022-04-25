Grieg Seafood Newfoundland opens Marystown facility

Grieg Seafood Newfoundland (GSN) announced the official opening of operations in Marystown and the Placentia Bay Marine Area.

The Placentia Bay Aquaculture Project of GSN has made progress and is soon ready for the first smolt to be transferred to sea cages within Placentia Bay.

“We are very pleased to have reached the point in our growth where we can celebrate our grand-opening,” said Knut Skeidsvoll, Managing Director, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland. “I am particularly proud of the accomplishments of our local team over the past seven years in building this Project. We look forward to our region being a contributor towards the bright future of the aquaculture industry in Newfoundland.”

This project will contribute hundreds of direct and indirect jobs on land and sea to produce healthy salmon for the growing world market.

“Grieg is a wonderful example of a business that has created deep roots in Newfoundland and Labrador. It is leading the way in aquaculture innovation and food sustainability and is helping to develop a strong, inclusive local economy,” said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister, Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. “By supporting Grieg, the Government of Canada is building on competitive regional advantages and strengthening the diversification of Atlantic Canadian communities.”