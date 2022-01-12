Grieg Seafood partners with Maritech for product traceability upgrade

Global salmon producer, Grieg Seafood ASA, announced that it will be upgrading its Norway and Canada operations with Maritech’s cloud-based software suite for product traceability.

The new software will migrate all of the company’s purchase and sales processes to the cloud. The company teases that it has also signed up to be a pilot customer for Maritech’s Quality Tracking Solution. Further plans are also being developed to bring Grieg Seafood’s logistics and processing into the cloud system.

“Technology is one of several decisive factors in achieving our goal of reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring good profitability and further growth,” says Tom Thorgersen, managing director of Grieg Seafood’s Norwegian sales organization, Grieg Seafood Norway AS.

“Our common goal (with Maritech) is that our employees will soon work holistically within a single platform to operate our sales and value chain, from packaging to delivery. Our unwavering focus is safe food with full traceability in a sustainable business model for everyone involved.”

Maritech Systems AS is a global provider of software and analytics tools for control, tracking and digitization throughout the seafood sector’s value chain.