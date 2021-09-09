Grieg Seafood BC donates $1,500 in school supplies to local families

Grieg Seafood BC has teamed up with Staples Canada and BGC (formerly Boys and Girls Club) to provide school supplies for students returning to school this fall.

The Campbell River, B.C.-based salmon farmer donated $1,500 to the local Staples’ Start to Smart Supply Drive program to support about 30 households in need of help in the region.

Students and families from North Island can apply to the Start to Smart Supply Drive at the Campbell River Staples until Sept. 19 to receive $50 worth of school supplies.

“Supporting this program was an easy yes for us,” said Katie Maximick, community relations specialist at Grieg Seafood. “We know how hard the pandemic has hit many families on the North Island, and school supplies can be quite expensive… As salmon farmers, we were lucky to be deemed an essential service early in the pandemic and continue to operate at full speed, so paying it forward to help local families out is something we’re grateful to be able to do.”