Viewpoint: Growing like seaweed
August 13, 2024
By Jordan Hawkswell
Pacific Seaweed Industry Association wants to unlock seaweed’s farming potential
The seaweed industry in British Columbia is drawing a diverse array of farmers and producers due to its significant environmental and economic potential.
Many people are aware of the economic opportunities seaweed farming can offer for coastal communities, creating jobs and fostering local industries without depleting natural resources. For those already tied to the ocean through fishing or other marine-based livelihoods, seaweed farming provides a complementary source of income that utilizes skills and knowledge gained from a variety of marine industries like fishing, transport, and other aquaculture operations.
Kelp farming is also attracting those who are seeking to engage in a sustainable and regenerative practice that is less intensive on the ocean and provides various potential ecosystem services, such as nutrient absorption and habitat for marine life.
Introducing PSIA
As such, the emerging seaweed industry in B.C. is being driven forward by dedicated individuals and coastal communities deeply connected to the marine and blue economy. The Pacific Seaweed Industry Association (PSIA), which began in 2020, represents these diverse stakeholders, including innovative farmers and entrepreneurs, scientists, businesses, municipalities, and more, whose livelihoods are intertwined with the ocean. Our members and partners have embraced the potential of seaweed as a sustainable resource in B.C. and across Canada.
Their interest and involvement in the seaweed industry form the foundation of PSIA’s efforts. The B.C. coast has showcased its prospective role as an incredibly productive seaweed-growing region, resulting in building interest in exploring the potential of seaweed in the context of seafood and beyond in North America.
Our work provides a seaweed-specific lens that helps address industry challenges to support the sector in providing opportunities for economic growth and environmental sustainability in coastal communities. Additionally, we support research, cross-sector industry development, fellow associations, public awareness, and government investment in the industry.
While the association began in B.C., partnerships from the Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast and several places in between have the PSIA dedicated to advancing and building a national-reaching seaweed
sector that allows Canada to take a place in the global seaweed market.
Industry challenges
Of course, the growth of a new industry comes with its growing pains and challenges. As many within the aquaculture sector experience, producers must navigate numerous regulatory hurdles to become established and grow in the sector.
Multi-year wait times for tenure approvals, limited seaweed-specific research, and challenging market access pathways are just a few of the barriers that producers face when working to build or grow their operations. Other major impacts to scalable operations are access to hatcheries to ensure reliable seed supply and to appropriate processing facilities to ensure products maintain quality and reach market.
While seaweed certainly sits within the umbrella of aquaculture and has long been treated as shellfish and finfish are on paper, in reality, it has very different parameters and regulatory requirements.
There is an urgency to develop supportive policies at a provincial and federal level to ensure the success of the seaweed industry in Canada. While government agencies have been working to harmonize and streamline the process, it is still challenging for new producers to enter the sector where they face long wait times for tenure approval and limited government support.
With the stark contrast between terrestrial farming and marine farming support in government, it is difficult for farmers to take big risks to grow seaweed in an underdeveloped market.
The PSIA seeks to support industry research and inform government decision-making, including conducting research directly, sitting on panels, and presenting at conferences, to ensure seaweed has a place in policy development.
Our fellow associations, especially the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Association (CAIA), are working diligently to address the critical need for support of marine farming and aquaculture policy development in Canada, which will also bring wide-reaching benefits to the seaweed industry.
Along a different vein, ongoing environmental challenges that will face the sector, such as ocean warming and acidification and the northern migration of marine species, are important to address and develop adaptive strategies for. As such, the PSIA has been working with academia and other NGOs to ensure that continued monitoring, research, and education are at the forefront of this budding industry.
Unlocking potential
As a low-input and fast-growing marine organism, seaweed has great potential across many sectors from nutritious human foods and pharmaceuticals to cosmetics and biomaterials, fertilizer, and agri-feeds.
Seaweed has been well-established in the cuisines of many cultures across the world for generations. As a nutritious, umami-rich sea vegetable, seaweed is getting a well-deserved time to shine in the North American culinary spotlight.
Further, seaweeds are showing up in cosmetics, bioplastics, industrial fertilizers, and more, showcasing the high potential for seaweed to grow in value across the supply chain. Seaweed can provide a relatively low-input, low-carbon addition to various products, from pet food to textiles, ultimately de-carbonizing multiple supply chains.
Research into the myriad of ways that seaweed benefits ecosystems is ongoing. It is generally understood that seaweed, both wild and farmed, offers ecosystem services, such as providing habitat for fish and other marine species, oxygen production, and carbon sequestration, that can contribute to a healthy coastal ecosystem while also contributing to economic activities.
There is ongoing research into co-growing seaweeds alongside other aquaculture species to leverage these seaweed benefits to the surrounding ecosystem and diversify the output of farms.
More than anything, seaweed presents an opportunity for coastal communities, often small, remote, and Indigenous communities, to expand the marine economy via sustainable cultivation and harvesting of marine resources. There is a significant potential for innovation and seaweed-based products across various industries and the PSIA seeks to support ongoing innovation in this area.
The PSIA continues to work to solidify our role of uniting industry stakeholders in growing seaweed and supporting seaweed cultivation alongside other aquaculture activities in Canada. Through networking and advocacy, we provide opportunities that can form vital connections to push this industry forward while representing the interests of local, regional, and national rightsholders and stakeholders.
With the right tools, the future of the seaweed industry in B.C., the rest of Canada, and North America is bright. Leveraging informed and intentional outreach and education we will see sustainable growth in the sector. However, there is much work to be done and the sector still requires significant advocacy at the government level and a continued public, private, and government interest in the long-term viability of the seaweed sector.
Jordan Hawkswell is the director of communications and engagement at the Pacific Seaweed Industry Association.
(jordan.hawkswell@seaweedindustry.ca)
