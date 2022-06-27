Growth and Innovation at Fleming College

Fleming College continues to expand its hub of aquaculture education and training with a new program, applied research opportunities, and new equipment.

This fall, Fleming will launch a new Ontario college certificate program, Aquaculture Foundations. Students can take the program from anywhere, with two semesters of study online. The program culminates with a 90-hour work placement that students can complete with an employer of their choice, or they can opt to do their placement at Fleming’s fish hatchery at its Frost Campus in Lindsay, Ont.

The program includes an Introduction to Indigenous Environmental Studies course. As well, Indigenous practices and approaches to aquaculture are embedded across the curriculum.

The new program is a perfect fit with Fleming’s existing Aquaculture Co-op program, an Ontario graduate certificate.

“With the addition of the new program, we can now offer flexible training opportunities to students seeking entry-level careers in aquaculture,” says Jon Carter, Fleming’s Aquaculture Co-op Program Coordinator.

Fleming also recently opened its Centre for Innovation in Aquaculture Production (CIAP), a state-of-the-art facility for industry-focused applied research.

In addition to collaborating on research projects with industry, the CIAP has established partnerships with other academic institutions, government, and Indigenous groups/agencies. Students benefit from opportunities to engage in applied research projects as well as the experience of working closely with the research team and industry partners.

To assist with these new initiatives and invest in its future, Fleming has recently acquired a new programmable logic controller (PLC) and sensors that monitor temperature, flow and dissolved oxygen. New 4500-litre tanks, and a digital fish counter have also been added. The hatchery has further plans to purchase automated oxygen valves, and a fish pump.

“These additions will ensure that our students are ready for the ever-increasing technology that the aquaculture industry is pursuing,” says Carter.

For more information: flemingcollege.ca/senrs