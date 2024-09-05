Features
Fish
fish welfare
Happy fish, happy farm
How aquaculture is looking out for the health and welfare of aquatic species
September 5, 2024 By Mari-Len De Guzman
When it comes to aquaculture, all fish are created equal – at least, as far as fish welfare is concerned.
The idea that fish are sentient animals, able to experience both positive and negative sensations or feelings, may be a relatively novel — and somewhat controversial — concept. The earlier school of thought around sentient animals were predominantly focused on terrestrial farmed animals. But with the exponential growth of aquaculture over the last few decades, producers have begun incorporating fish welfare into their production processes, with welfare indicators that not only focus on diseases but also things like stress and density, and generally keeping the fish happy.
Scientists have also begun investigating sentience in aquatic animals, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of how aquatic animals behave and “feel” in closed containment systems.
A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine conducted a review of available scientific literature found 470 references and 349 articles published between 1990 and 2020 highlighting evidence of fish sentience.
“It’s been demonstrated that a lot of animals are sentient, they have the ability to experience these positive and negative feelings. That certainly includes fish and even includes some crustaceans and some invertebrates,” explains Dr. Jimmy Turnbull, professor of aquatic animal health and welfare at the Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling, during an interview with the ANA podcast series Salmon Farming: Inside & Out.
“This leads on to the whole argument where we’re no longer trying to prevent cruelty (to animals). We’re now trying to give the animals that are under our care a good life or positive experiences,” Turnbull added.
Despite the controversy and lack of sufficient knowledge around fish welfare, there is a seeming consensus in the aquaculture industry that fish welfare should be an integral part of every fish farming operation.
“The industry is constantly trying to evolve,” says Dr. Spencer Russell, associate professor in the department of fisheries and aquaculture at Vancouver Island University (VIU) in Nanaimo, B.C. “We’re getting a (handle on) some of the diseases with vaccinations. But then we are starting to think about how we are producing our fish, how we’re handling our fish, and what stresses our fish out and what doesn’t. We’re continually evolving, and I think agriculture is a great industry because we’re always trying to be in the forefront of that.”
Global organizations, for instance, have embarked on initiatives aimed at instituting frameworks, guidelines and policies to improve the welfare and health of farmed fish. In 2019, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) launched the Fish Welfare project, a wide-ranging, multi-year process to expand ASC’s existing standards on fish health and welfare to provide more comprehensive best practice indicators of fish welfare across a variety of species.
The ASC has since been conducting stakeholder consultations in areas like water quality, fish handling, slaughter and species-specific welfare indicators.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 2019 published, Welfare of Fishes in Aquaculture, providing insights from the European Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Advisory Commission on how fish welfare can be integrated into fish farming.
Welfare education
Future aquaculture professionals are also gaining more knowledge and understanding of the various aspects and indicators of fish welfare and health within their aquaculture courses and programs.
“Fish health and fish welfare are hand-in-hand. Fish welfare issues include diseases and the health of the fish.” says Russell, who had spent 10 years as a veterinary pathologist and member of the fish pathology laboratory of the Ontario Veterinary College before moving to VIU.
Russell teaches fisheries management, fish health, as well as finfish, shellfish and crustacean health. Teaching fish welfare involves every aspect of fish production from egg to slaughter, with welfare and health as the underlying aspect. This includes handling food, anesthetics, medicated feed, tagging and slaughter.
“At the end of the day, you need to think about the health of the fish throughout that whole time. And stress plays a big part in fish health. It’s related to diseases, related to handling, using anesthetics, treating water quality; all those things are all interlinked. And that’s how I teach my courses. Everything has an underlying idea of making sure that fish is as happy as possible at every stage of production,” Russell says.
His students also study the principles, guidelines and policies of the Canadian Council on Animal Care, a governing body in Canada that provides oversight on the use of animals in research and teaching.
As new evidence emerges and more fish welfare indicators and best practices are developed, continuing education in this area is also becoming of increasing interest for current aquaculture professionals.
The Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute (FWI), based in Arlington, Va. offers a four-day course on recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) that not only covers the technical aspects of RAS production but also fish welfare, such as fish health and biosecurity, oxygenation, carbon dioxide control, and water quality.
This course has been around for nearly three decades but the demographic of participants have evolved in recent years, says Christopher Good, director of research at FWI. In the early days, many of those taking the course were hatchery personnel and engineers. Today, the course has been increasingly attracting veterinarians, Good says.
Recognizing this changing demographic, the FWI is in the process of updating its RAS course material to better reflect the needs of its participants, says Good, which will provide more focus on fish welfare based on the research that have been done at FWI.
RAS or land-based aquaculture systems present a different set of challenges and criteria when it comes to ensuring fish welfare and health. Questions around photoperiod, fish density, swimming conditions and others come up during the course of the training program.
“I do think the welfare considerations we have are quite different from the traditional approach of open net pens,” Good says. “In terms of welfare considerations, there’s very different criteria. You simply wouldn’t want to raise salmon, for example, at densities that we can in the net pen; it just wouldn’t work. We have that much more control over the (RAS) environment, so we can raise fish at densities that just wouldn’t work in a traditional setting.”
Experimental fish
As FWI regularly conducts trials to investigate a variety of conditions associated with RAS production, the institute’s personnel are required to go through a training program, called Experimental Fish, run by the University of Prince Edward Island’s Atlantic Veterinary College, which covers fish health and welfare in research environments. This online training program was designed in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Council on Animal Care, American Association of Laboratory Animal Science, Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care, and Animal Welfare Committee of the American Veterinary Medicine Association.
Experimental Fish provides participants with an overview of the regulatory and ethical issues involved in experimental animal care and the practical aspects of aquatic animal care. Experimental Fish is designed for individuals and organizations that use finfish in research, teaching, and testing applications, the UPEI website explains.
“It lays down the basics of what (FWI staff) need to do in order to be responsible, as they’re being husbandry caregivers of fish,” Good says.
Fish welfare is always a component of every experiment and trial undertaken at FWI, with some of the indicators including fin condition, cataracts, skin lesions and other deformities. The institute has an institutional animal care and use committee (IACUC), which reviews research protocols before they commence to ensure they are in line with the institute’s standard operating procedures for the care and use of research animals.
U.S. regulations require that federally funded institutions that use certain animals for research must have an IACUC, which reviews research protocols and evaluates the institution’s animal care and use in scientific studies.
“So all of our protocols have to be reviewed from a welfare point of view, and have to be approved by this committee before we can carry them out,” Good says.
Although some would suggest the jury is still out on whether all fish — or certain species of fish — are sentient beings, all indications point to an aquaculture industry that has been operating under the assumption that fish are capable of feeling pain and suffering. Anyone who has a fish tank at home would observe some of these indications, says VIU’s Russell — running away when someone approaches the tank, for example, a kind of stress indicator in a fight-or-flight response associated with sentient animals.
For Good, regardless of the evidence or lack thereof, viewing aquatic species as sentient beings is the right thing to do.
“I really do take the approach that you might as well assume that they are sentient. You’re not going to lose. It’s just going to benefit you and your program, and public perception,” Good says.
