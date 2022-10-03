Hatch Blue announces accelerator program for women-led startups

Hatch Blue and Conservation International Ventures are looking to work with women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to more the aquaculture industry forward.

The Women in Ocean Food Innovation Studio is looking for female founders and divers leadership teams, researchers, project teams, startups and other women-led companies with a mission to build a sustainable ocean economy. This program first launched in 2021 and this year, it has a special focus on East & Southeast Asia projects.

Applications are open until Sept. 30, 2022. Limited to 10 teams or projects.