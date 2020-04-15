Hawaii R&D firm eyes seaweed, other finfish

Ocean Era LLC is expanding the scope of its research to include finfish such as nenue (pictured) Credit: Ocean Era LLC

The Kona-based research company that helped develop Hawaiian kampachi (Seriola rivoliana) as a new aquaculture species is setting its sights on other finfish, and seaweed.

The company, Kampachi Farms LLC, is also changing its name to Ocean Era LLC as part of its repositioning.

The company will focus on a range of research projects, including improving kampachi diet formulations, selective breeding, cultivation of herbivorous reef fish, and offshore farming of algae for food, feed and biofuel use.

“If we are going to grow offshore aquaculture so we can feed 9 billion people and to be able to move away from reliance on marine animal proteins, we need to be able to do this in a way that is scalable,” said Neil Anthony Sims, marine biologist and CEO of Ocean Era, LLC.