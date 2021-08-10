Idaho hosts this year’s in-person NWFCC conference

The 71st Northwest Fish Culture Concepts (NWFCC) annual meeting and workshops will be held in Boise, Idaho this year on Dec. 7-9, 2021.

The NWFCC brings together fish culturists, hatchery managers, fish health professionals, research biologists and administrators from government and non-government, and First Nations fish culture organizations around the Pacific Northwest.

This year, the conference is being hosted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at The Riverside Hotel.

The conference includes three days of presentations on recent findings on fish production strategies, fish health and nutrition, monitoring and assessment, genetics and physiology, new species/conservation culture, and advances in infrastructure and hatchery technology.

The conference also features an industry trade show, a poster session, workshops, a social night reception, a raffle and a chance to network with industry colleagues in-person.