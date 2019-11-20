Imaging tech offers portable ultrasound tool

IMV Imaging offers its bovine ultrasound system as a new solution for fish scanning.

Easi-Scan:Go is a portable ultrasound imaging system that allows users to connect seamlessly to mobile smart devices. The app-based scanner can present an ultrasound image on up to three devices simultaneously and then save the videos and images directly onto a smartphone or tablet.

IMG Imaging said the device will allow fish farmers to scan sexing of their broodstock, determine maturation of female fish, and monitor and measure egg development for extraction.

The app also allows the user to connect to IMV’s cloud online storage facility where users can share important data analysis with the rest of the team.

The device boasts a complete waterproof system that ensures biosecurity and easy cleanup.