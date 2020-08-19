Improving water quality through nannobubble technology

California-based Moleaer has launched a nanobubble generator designed to improve water quality and enhance food production in fish farms and greenhouses.

Called Neo, the tool is the fifth in Moleaer’s product portfolio that utilizes nanobubble technology to support fish growth by injecting trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into the water.

The nanobubbles, which are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, increase productivity in agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture by increasing dissolved oxygen levels and water quality by reducing nitrogen levels and suppressing waterborne pathogens.

Moleaer says its patented nanobubble technology has already been installed in over 100 greenhouses and aquaculture facilities throughout the Americas and Europe.

In the United States, the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is installing Moleaer’s Neo at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery in North Dakota, the company said.