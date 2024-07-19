First Indigenous aquaculture summit to take place in Washington
July 19, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
The Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation, together with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, is hosting the first Pacific Northwest Indigenous Aquaculture Summit.
The summit will feature presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and site visits led by aquaculture experts, marine environmental sciences and Indigenous fisheries practices, as well as state and federal government agency staff.
Tribes and First Nations from the Pacific Northwest with interests and active enterprises in aquaculture will be present at the venue, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s 7 Cedars Resort on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington State from Aug. 26-28.
The Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation was established in honour of Kurt Grinnell, a Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Leader and strong advocate for aquaculture as a means of food security and Tribal sovereignty for the Next Seven Generations.
Grinnell recognized that aquatic farming is a necessity if Pacific Northwest Tribes and First Nations are to restore access to critical first foods, like salmon and steelhead.