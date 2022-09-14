Innovasea introduces SeaProtean, a submersible fish pen

Innovasea introduced the SeaProtean Pen, a lightweight submersible fish pen that features buoyancy control system to alleviate fish stress and simplify operation.

SeaProtean is made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and can be raised and lowered by a single worker by opening a valve. This enables operators to avoid rough seas or significant storms that would batter traditional surface pens, protecting the farm’s infrastructure and its fish stocks.

The movement provided by the three-chambered buoyancy system prevents fish stocks from experiencing dangerous barotrauma. It gives farm personnel the precision necessary to find the perfect depth and water temperature for the species being grown.

“The SeaProtean Pen is a versatile addition to our lineup of tough, submersible offshore fish pens,” said David Kelly, CEO, Innovasea. “By delivering improved functionality and premium capabilities at a lower price point, SeaProtean will bring open ocean aquaculture to new regions and accelerate the journey from planning and permitting to production and profit.”

The pen can incorporate Innovasea’s underwater feeding solution, which allows operators to feed fish stocks while the pen is submerged, reducing missed feed days, boosting growth rates and improving feed conversion ratios. It can also be equipped with Innovasea’s optional mortality trap, which lowers operational costs by reducing the need for divers.

The SeaProtean Pen joins Innovasea’s SeaStation and SeaVolution Pen to round out the most comprehensive lineup of fish pens for challenging open ocean environments.