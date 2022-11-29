Innovasea launches new management platform

Innovasea has unveiled a new high-powered aquaculture management platform.

Realfish Pro is a cloud-based platform that enables users to monitor, manage and control operations remotely at any time. The technology is meant to combine real-time data from environmental sensors and cameras with powerful analytics software.

“Realfish Pro is a giant step forward for fish farmers looking to increase their production and profitability,” said Tim Stone, Innovasea’s vice president of product development. “Rather than rely on educated guesses or gut instinct, farm managers can now make data-driven decisions using accurate, up-to-the-minute information that’s always available, no matter where they are.”

The new platform comes with two modules. AquaEnvironment uses wireless sensors to monitor water conditions like temperature, oxygen levels and algal blooms. AquaControl will help farmers aerate and oxygenate water in fish pens to counteract poor conditions and enhance fish health. It can also automate the aeration and oxygenation regimens.

Advertisement

Realfish Pro is able to provide automated reporting of farm site conditions or meet industry certifications.