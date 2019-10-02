Invention a win for trout farms

A program created to discover innovations by farmers has handed the inaugural prize to an invention aimed at the farmed trout industry.

The invention, a peracetic acid dispenser, won Alltech Coppens’ inaugural Inventor prize at the Aqua InDepth conference underway from Oct. 1-2 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

The equipment offers farmers a measured and safe way to effectively make peracetic acid applications to fish tanks and raceways while also minimizing stress on the fish. Peracetic acid treats conditions such as gills diseases in intensive production of rainbow trout.

Tropic Ribarstvo, a company from Bosnia and Herzegovina, developed the device.

Traditionally, the flow in the fish tank is stopped and the peracetic acid is manually applied to the water—this can cause additional stress on the fish and uneven distribution of the therapeutic. This invention is an extremely efficient method of treating fish in a way that ensures safe and stable dosing while minimizing stress to fish stock during the process,” said CEO of Alltech Coppens.

The range of “exciting and diverse innovations, and the choice of selecting a winner was exceptionally difficult,” he added.