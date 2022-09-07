Merck’s Jackie Zimmerman joins Northwest Aquaculture Alliance board

Jacqueline Zimmerman is the newest board member to the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA).

Zimmerman is the national account manager in North America for Merck Animal Health and serves as chair of the Industry Advisory Committee for the Western Regional Aquaculture Center.

“NWAA is speaking up for both the producer and the consumer,” she said in a press release. “As a member of the Merck Animal Health Aqua team, I am very much looking forward to working with a team of exceptional leaders in the aquaculture field.”

NWAA represents aquaculture producers and support-related businesses in the Pacific region – including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Hawaii, British Columbia, and Alaska.

Before Merck, she previously worked as a USA sales manager at Skretting North America. She has also served on several aquaculture boards, including Trout Farmers Association, the California Aquaculture Association, and Idaho Aquaculture Association. She currently serves as Chair of the Industry Advisory Committee for the Western Regional Aquaculture Center.

Zimmerman has a Master’s degree in Marine Sciences from the University of Southern Mississippi and an Associate’s of Science degree in Animal Health Technology from Cosumnes River College in Sacramento, Cali. She also holds an undergraduate degree in Marine Biology from Hawaii Pacific University.

“We’re delighted that she has joined our NWAA leadership team,” said Jim Parsons, NWAA President and CEO of Jamestown Seafood. “[Zimmerman] is an internationally respected leader in the aquaculture industry whose expertise in animal health and nutrition as well as hands-on experience in enhancement and offshore aquaculture make her one of the leading voices in this growing industry.”