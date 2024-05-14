Jaiden Grinnell Bosick takes the reins as president of scholarship foundation

The Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation (KGASF) has appointed Jaiden Grinnell Bosick as its new president.

The KGASF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was formed in 2022 to carry out the legacy of the late Kurt Grinnell, a leader and council member of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe in Washington State, who passed away in 2021. Bosick, Kurt Grinnell’s daughter, will lead the 12-person board and continue to direct the KGASF’s scholarship selection committee, a role she has filled since the organization was founded.

“We are pleased that Jaiden has accepted this vital leadership role,” said John Dentler, former board president. “Jaiden embodies the commitment to educational opportunities for Indigenous communities that was such an important part of Kurt Grinnell’s vision.”

Bosick said she’s enthusiastic about the opportunity to guide the organization at a time when food sovereignty and food security are important issues to tribes and First Nations.

“I am honoured that the board has entrusted me with the responsibility of assisting members of Indigenous communities who seek to further their education in natural resources, fisheries, and aquaculture,” she said.

Since 2022, the KGASF has awarded seven scholarships to Tribal and First Nations students summing $50,000. The recipients have come from Indigenous communities, including US federally recognized Tribes as well as Canadian First Nations from Ontario, Canada, Michigan, Alaska, California, and Washington State. “My father would be proud, not only of these scholars, but also of our foundation’s efforts and accomplishments,” Bosick said.

The foundation is now accepting applications for 2024. Applications are open between May 15 and October 15 each year.