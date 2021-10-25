Jim Keeton, founder of fish farming tech supplier, passes away 

Aquaculture lost one of its leaders in September when Jimmie Arthur Keeton of Windsor, Colorado died.

Jim founded Keeton Industries Inc. in 1972, and propelled it to becoming a well-known name in farming and aquaculture supplies, biological water treatment, solar aeration, and other new aquaculture industry technologies.

Jim passed away on Sept. 1 after a long battle with cancer, said his son and president of Keeton Industries, Luke Keeton.

“Jim received his undergraduate degree in Fisheries Biology from Colorado State University in 1968 and in 1972, he returned to graduate school at Colorado State University and started Keeton Industries, Inc with his wife Linda that same year.

Advertisement

“A pioneer to many in the industry, Jim proudly served on the board of the National Aquaculture Association for close to 50 years and was still involved in Keeton Industries, consulting alongside his son Luke, second-generation owner. His work took him to many parts of the world which he enjoyed greatly and provided lifelong friendships,” the announcement stated.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, son Luke, daughter Jennifer Rigg and their families.