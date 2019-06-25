Harvest SupervisorDate Posted: June 25, 2019 - Date Ends: July 02, 2019
- Job Type: Full-time
- Location: Campbell River
- Company: Mowi Canada West
- Contact: Emily DeDominicis
- Phone: 250 850 3276
- email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
- Website: http://www.mowicanadawest.ca/people/employment-postings/
Mowi Canada West is recruiting for a provisional Harvest Supervisor for the Harvest and Farm Support Department.
The Harvest Supervisor is responsible for assisting the Harvest Manager in ensuring that all harvesting activities meet or exceed all quality, food safety, health and safety and environmental sustainability standards and is achieved within a defined cost structure. Reporting to the Harvest Manager, the Harvest Supervisor will liaison closely between our contract service providers and operational staff during daily harvest activities, providing functional direction to Operational staff, contract service providers and interact with suppliers and other corporate departments.
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Training the next generationAs the world’s population grows, it is more imperative than…
-
One-of-a-kind learning experienceThe University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has a unique workforce development…
-
Canada's proposed Aquaculture Act coming in 2022If all goes according to plan, Canada may have its…
-
Online course offerings expandedA new course called “The Health and Welfare of Atlantic…
Latest Events
|
Aqua NorTue Aug 20, 2019
|
Aquaculture Innovation EuropeTue Sep 10, 2019
|
Aquaculture Europe 2019Mon Oct 07, 2019
|
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERUWed Nov 06, 2019
|
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019Tue Nov 19, 2019