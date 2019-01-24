Technician- Fish Hatchery

Job Type: Full-time

Location: Nelsonville, OH

Company: Hocking College

Contact: Anona Wheeler

email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Website: http://hocking.edu/careers/395

Position Purpose



Under the direct supervision of the Dean of the School of Natural Resources serves as chief culturist on a small educational warm water fish hatchery. Works closely with the fish and Wildlife and Fish Management and Aquaculture instructors to provide a hands-on real world educational experience; Assist in developing employment and internship opportunities for students; Participates in student recruitment; Engages in professional development; and Participates in Institutional / School activities.





Duties and Responsibilities



• Serves as a chief culturist on a small educational warm water fish hatchery.

• Conducts all areas of warm water fish culture and spawning, including care and maintenance of brood stock, taking and fertilization of eggs both natural and in-vitro, hatching and care of eggs and fry, stocking of fry and fingerlings for culture and grow-out using intensive and extensive methods.

• Oversees or conducts all pond, cage, grounds and hatchery facility maintenance and repair including vegetation control, exterior and interior building repair and custodial care, vehicle and equipment repair and upkeep, water control and all plumbing maintenance.

• Conducts feeding and nutritional care of the fish.

• Keeps all fish stocks in good health and free of disease.

• Oversees and conducts fish harvest, and distribution or sales.

• Maintains and keeps hatchery records of all hatchery operations and business.

• Responsible for coordination of all on-site activities to ensure the operation meets budgetary and performance goals, including implementation and improvements to the operational strategy personnel policy and management, and public relations.

• Must be willing to assist in developing and delivering programs at Hocking College (examples: assist in developing student practicums and internships; developing and delivering national and international workshops and seminars).

• Maintains professional contacts.

• Assists Dean and Associate Dean with the compilation of data and collation of materials and information for Decision Units for the Fish Hatchery and Fish Management and Aquaculture Programs.

• Works closely with the Fish and Wildlife; and Fish Management and Aquaculture instructors to provide a hands-on real world educational experience

• Performs other job related duties as assigned, which should not be over 10 to 15%.



Qualifications – Education, Experience, and Skills



• Associate degree in fisheries technology preferred.

• One (1) year fish culture experience in the operation, care and maintenance of fish and related equipment.

• Experience in adult education and training is desirable.

• Requires a strong technical and field background in all aspects of fish management aquaculture.

• Ability to lift objects 50 pounds or heavier overhead repeatedly.

• Ability to work outdoors in all types of weather.

• Good communication, inter-personal, and organizational skills.

• Demonstrated sustained ability to work as a team member.

• Willingness to participate in Natural Resources recruiting initiatives.

• Willingness to assist in developing promotional materials to be used in Natural resources recruiting initiatives.

• Maintains safe working area and conditions.

• Serves as positive role model for students, co-workers, and outside agencies.







Reasonable accommodations may be requested and reviewed according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).