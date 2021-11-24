Kingfish Company bags final state approval for Maine RAS facility

The Kingfish Company has announced it expects to break ground at the location for its Maine recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility by the end of 2021. The company made the announcement after it received final approval for the facility from the State of Maine.

“These are the last state-level permits needed to prepare the site for construction. Both critical water-side permits were obtained earlier during 2021,” the company said.

Back in 2019, the Netherlands-based announced plans to build a land-based aquaculture facility that has an estimated output of 6,000 to 8,000 yellowtail annually in a property it purchased in Jonesport, Maine. The company has been going through an intensive licensing process.

The latest approval indicate that the company’s plans comply with substantial checks, certifications and inspections by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MDEP), a press release from the company said. The certifications were granted with the approval of Kingfish Maine’s SLODA (Site Location of Development Act) and NRPA (Natural Resources Protection Act) applications.

The Jonesport facility marks The Kingfish Company’s expansion into the U.S. The site was chosen for the state’s clean seawater source, the benefit of available seafood processing and logistics infrastructure, academic institutions supporting RAS education and research and development (R&D), the state’s regulatory advancement toward RAS, and the positive reception received from the Jonesport community.