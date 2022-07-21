Kingfish Maine moves ahead as Jonesport rejects proposal to pause aquaculture projects

Kingfish Maine receives community support for its land-based aquaculture facility in Jonesport, as town residents voted down a proposed moratorium on aquaculture facilities on Wednesday. The final vote was 91 to 201, with the majority defeating the aquaculture moratorium.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming local support at the town vote,” said Ohad Maiman, CEO, The Kingfish Company. “When we chose the Jonesport site, we spent significant time getting to know the community and making certain we were welcome. This vote confirms that that we have made the right choice.”

“The defeat of the moratorium demonstrates that town residents have confidence in Jonesport’s Planning Board and the existing town ordinances,” said Megan Sorby, Kingfish Maine operations manager. “We have said from the beginning we want to be in a town that will welcome us as a collaborating business partner, one that will provide jobs and economic benefits to the community. We are thrilled to see the confidence of this town in their own town government and in the potential of this project in Jonesport.”

Recently, the Jonesport Planning Board accepted Kingfish Maine’s building application and continues its review of the application. Another Planning Board review meeting is set for August 2.

Advertisement

The Planning Board application is the last of the critical approvals needed for the Jonesport project. Kingfish Maine has received all Maine Department of Environmental Protection (Maine DEP) and US Army Corp of Engineers permits for its proposed recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility projected to produce 6,000 – 8,000 metric tons of yellowtail annually upon completion.

“We are grateful for the continued support we receive from the town of Jonesport and look forward to working with the Planning Board as we proceed through the municipal process,” said Sorby.