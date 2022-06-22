Kurt Grinnell Foundation appoints officers

The Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation, established in 2021 to carry on the legacy of the late Kurt Grinnell, has announced its inaugural set of officers and directors.

John Dentler, a retired aquaculture industry executive and longtime business partner and friend of Grinnell serves as the Foundation’s president and treasurer. Vice-president is Levana Mastrangelo, First Nations Relations Coordinator for Cermaq Canada; and secretary is Jeanne McKnight, PhD, executive director of the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance.

In Grinnell’s honor, the Foundation was created to provide scholarships to enrolled members of federally recognized US tribes or Canadian-recognized First Nations to pursue studies in aquaculture or a closely related field at either a technical school, community college, or university.