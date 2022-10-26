Kvarøy Arctic announces new sustainable packaging

Kvarøy Arctic has switched from expanded polystyrene packaging to sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions in partnership with DS Smith, a British multinational sustainable packaging company.

According to the European Commission, single-use plastic food containers and related waste account for 70 per cent of marine litter and can take up to 400 years to degrade.

Kvarøy Arctic’s new packaging reduces logistics costs. 410 empty corrugated boxes can be transported per pallet, compared to 36 expanded polystyrene boxes.

Customers of Kvarøy Arctic, including Whole Foods Market, are already using the packaging, and by the end of 2022, about 75 per cent of Kvarøy Arctic’s packaging will be made of the new material.