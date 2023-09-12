Kvarøy Arctic appoints new CEO in the U.S.

Rune Mikalsen has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer Kvarøy Arctic in the U.S. (Photo: Kvarøy Arctic)

Kvarøy Arctic, a family-owned Norwegian salmon farming company, has appointed Rune Mikalsen as chief executive officer (CEO) in the U.S. to expand its presence in the American market.

Mikalsen has over two decades of experience in the seafood industry and is the former chief finance officer (CFO) of Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS.

“I am thrilled to join Kvarøy Arctic and have the opportunity to lead the expansion in the USA,” said Mikalsen. “Kvarøy Arctic’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture, product excellence, and environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Kvarøy Arctic to bring the exceptional taste and quality of Norwegian salmon to even more American consumers.”

“(Mikalsen’s) extensive experience in the seafood industry and his passion for sustainable practices make him the ideal leader to drive our growth and strengthen our position in the American market,” said Alf-Gøran Knutsen, CEO at Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS. “We are confident that under Rune’s guidance, Kvarøy Arctic will continue to excel and bring the best of Norwegian salmon to even more consumers.”

Kvarøy Arctic has also added a new Midwestern sales manager Arnie Dzelkalns and promoted Freddy Olcese to chief financial officer.