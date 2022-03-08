Kvarøy Arctic expands team, recognized for World’s Most Innovative Companies award

Norway-based salmon company, Kvarøy Arctic, is expanding its U.S. team.

Jennifer Bushman has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Bushman has spearheaded a number of initiatives for the company, including the launch of Kvarøy Arctic in the U.S., the annual Women in Aquaculture Scholarship, grant program with World Central Kitchen, and Feed the Vote campaign featuring the Kvarøy Arctic salmon hot dogs.

Freddy Olcese will serve as a strategic partner to the CFO of Kvarøy Arctic and Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS. Olcese will lead the development and implementation of the short- and long-range strategic plans and direction of the U.S. operations of the company.

This expanded team announcement also comes at the same time as Fast Company magazine’s annual World’s Most Innovative Companies award. The company was named second under the “Small and Mighty” category for “For leading the way on sustainable aquaculture—and making sure we get our omega-3s.” The awards program also recognized Kvarøy Arctic for its donation program that contributes thousands of pounds of salmon each month to at-need communities.