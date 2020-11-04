Kvaroy Arctic feeds the vote

Kvaroy Arctic staff spent U.S. Election Day handing out salmon hotdogs near polling locations across the country. (Credit: Kvaroy Arctic)

Long lines were slightly eased at some polling stations yesterday with a free meal courtesy of Kvaroy Arctic.

Kvaroy Arctic staff spent U.S. election day handing out salmon hotdogs near eight polling locations in Boston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C. The campaign was called “Feed the Vote, Feed the Future.” The company chose to pop-up near polling locations with historically long lines, massive predicted turnouts or limited facilities in an effort to shed light on the issue of food security in the United Stated.

“The food system isn’t built to support the growing national need for subsidized food, including fish and seafood,” the company stated in a press release. “It was through this realization that Kvarøy Arctic came up with an idea to energize and support voters. Kvarøy Arctic believes that sustainability and the long-term health of the planet intersects with proper nutrition and social justice.”

In March, the company launched a donation program that supplies thousands of pounds of salmon to food banks and community kitchens across the country each week.