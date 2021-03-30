Kvarøy Arctic offers two $10,000 scholarships for women in aquaculture

Starting April 13, Kvarøy Arctic will be accepting applications for its second annual Women in Aquaculture scholarship.

The scholarship, hosted in partnership with Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE), will provide two female undergraduate or graduate students with a US$10,000 stipend and a paid, one-month summer internship at Kvarøy Arctic’s Norway farm site.

Two scholarships are available this year for one applicant from any country and a second applicant from countries in Africa.

“We started this scholarship program at the beginning of 2020 because we recognize it’s harder for women to break into the farm-level operations of aquaculture globally,” says Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. “The pandemic delayed our plans for last year’s recipients to join us on the farm but not our dedication to supporting them in their career development and to continuing this program.”

Recipients will be welcomed to continue their internship each year they are in school, and will be considered for employment upon graduation.

The inaugural program hosted with the James Beard Foundation received a swell of applications motivating Kvarøy Arctic to go beyond its plan to award one scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to three women in 2020, from Tunisia, South Africa and the United States.

SAGE is committed to building an inclusive, diverse, and equitable seafood industry that attracts new talent, ready to move the industry into a bright, post-pandemic future. This scholarship Kvaroy Arctic’s like-minded mission to SAGE’s purpose,” said SAGE Founding Director Julie Kuchepatov.