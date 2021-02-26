Lab-grown seafood to debut in U.S. market this year

Yellowtail amberjack created from fish cells then cooked in four ways demonstrated its commercial readiness, said BlueNalu Photo: BlueNalu

A U.S. startup pioneering a technique of producing lab-grown seafood products said it expects to introduce a wide variety of cell-based seafood products from its pilot production facility in California this year, starting with mahi mahi, followed by Bluefin tuna.

BlueNalu produces whole muscle, cell-based seafood products in the laboratory. “Living cells are isolated from fish tissue, placed into culture media for proliferation, and then assembled into great-tasting fresh and frozen seafood products,” it said on its website.

In January, it secured $60 million in financing, which will fund the next phase of the company’s commercialization plans.