Lab-grown seafood to debut in U.S. market this year


February 26, 2021
By Liza Mayer
Yellowtail amberjack created from fish cells then cooked in four ways demonstrated its commercial readiness, said BlueNalu Photo: BlueNalu

A U.S. startup pioneering a technique of producing lab-grown seafood products said it expects to introduce a wide variety of cell-based seafood products from its pilot production facility in California this year, starting with mahi mahi, followed by Bluefin tuna.

BlueNalu produces whole muscle, cell-based seafood products in the laboratory. “Living cells are isolated from fish tissue, placed into culture media for proliferation, and then assembled into great-tasting fresh and frozen seafood products,” it said on its website.

In January, it secured $60 million in financing, which will fund the next phase of the company’s commercialization plans. 

