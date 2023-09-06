Maine aquaculture students discuss the future of the blue economy

Aquaculture Research Institute and Educate Maine hosted the first annual student symposium for the advancement of the blue economy in Belfast. (Photo: Aquaculture Research Institute)

The University of Maine’s Aquaculture Research Institute (ARI), together with Educate Maine, hosted its first Annual Student Symposium for the Advancement of the Blue Economy in Belfast.

Maine’s blue economy, as described at the event, is a tight-knit community that thrives on connections, adaptability, and the courage to explore new territories. The event featured a panel of young professionals, advising students to be innovative, forward-thinking and aware of opportunities.

Randi Phillips, an ARI student and an attendee of the event, reflected on their academic and technical growth, as well as the impactful relationships students could cultivate with their mentors.

“Because I’ve known I want to get into research, that means getting a master’s, potentially a PhD and I think mentorship from Sarah and other grad students have given me a lot of experience and direction,” said Phillips.

Dozens of students were in attendance, showcasing their summer work, networking with industry professionals, and engaging in discussions about the future of Maine’s marine and freshwater sectors. They highlighted the experiences that are shaping their personal and professional paths.

The symposium shone a spotlight on the contributions of the Aquaculture Experiential Opportunities for Undergraduate Students (AquEOUS) Program fellows from ARI, who showcased their works.