Maine business group launches resource for aquaculture

The Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA) has released a series of online planning tools designed to help aquaculture business owners to update resources and boost capabilities in managing their businesses.

The MAA’s Business Planning Tools, which are available for producers of oysters, mussels, scallops, and seaweed with Maine-specific growth rates, help business owners think through the financial and production planning of their business and put a blueprint in place, according to a press release from the association.

The MAA is a non-profit trade association that advocates for Maine’s aquatic farmers (including shellfish, finfish, and sea vegetable producers) at the state, federal and international levels.

The full package of tools, which is a free benefit offered to MAA members, also includes a two-hour one-on-one training session with Christian Brayden, project manager of the association.

The plans, which were created in partnership with FocusMaine and MTI, are also available to non-MAA members for purchase online at maineaqua.org/business-plans.

The launch is part of a project which addresses the limited availability of planning resources for aquaculturists looking to start new businesses or improve their current operations in Maine.

The business plans include features and capabilities such as short and long-term budget projections and tracking, financial projection and analysis tools, monthly cash flow projections, costs of production analysis, profitability analysis, sensitivity analysis, and breakeven analysis.

The production plans offer additional features and capabilities such as short and long-term production projections and tracking, data-based growth projections, monthly sales planning and tracking, and a production calendar.