Maine marine dept. hosts listening sessions on aquaculture leasing

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is hosting five listening sessions to gather input from stakeholders on the Aquaculture Leasing Program.

The Aquaculture Leasing Program was reorganized and now falls under the Bureau of Public Health and Aquaculture.

According to information from the DMR’s website, “In light of this reorganization, as well as increased interest in the blue economy, aquaculture in general and growing demands on the program, DMR wants to hear directly from stakeholders as it plots a course for the future.”

The sessions are designed to foster an understanding of opportunities and challenges and to encourage discussion of the best ideas for moving forward with aquaculture in Maine.

The DMR will hold in-person listening sessions in March at five locations in coastal communities. Each two-hour session is open to the public and will be facilitated by Craig Freshley of Good Group Decisions in Brunswick.

Stakeholders are invited to submit written feedback. A report of all input received, including themes and leading ideas, will be prepared and made available afterwards.