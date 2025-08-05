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Data suggest Maine women are underrepresented in aquaculture sector
August 5, 2025 By Aquaculture North America Staff
Only 23.4 percent of aquaculture leases and licenses in the state are held by women, according to a new report published in Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability.
When comparing by sector, seaweed included more women lease and license holders (37.8 percent) compared to bivalve farming (19.6 percent). Only 4.8 percent of Maine lobster fishing licenses were held by women. However, there are no sex-related data collected in the Atlantic salmon farming sector in Maine, the article said.
The opinion article was published as part of the Frontiers’ research topic on “Working in Fisheries – Fish and Aquaculture: a celebration of women’s contribution and experience.” Natalie Lord, research student at the University of New Hampshire, et al. cited data gaps that illustrated how gender-responsive programming and networks could address gender equity in Maine’s aquaculture industry.
“Women are involved in every aspect of the aquaculture value chain in Maine – from selling gear, drafting lease applications, and producing kelp and shellfish seed, to owning and operating farms, harvesting, processing, and distributing seafood products. However, among Maine industry members, there is also evidence that women are underrepresented as aquaculture lease and license holders, particularly among standard leaseholders,” the report said.
A 2022 census of Agriculture by the National Agricultural Statistics Service found that 94 out of 261 aquaculture farms in Maine had at least one female producer, the report said.
According to one 2024 study, “perceived barriers to women’s participation include stereotypical gender norms, sexual harassment, gear and farm designs that do not fit their body, inheritance patterns of knowledge and assets that favor men, financial capital needed for limited-entry fishing licenses, social capital tied to previous experience in fisheries, discrimination, exclusion, and access to funding and relevant training opportunities,” the report said.
In response to demand, the study cites two programs which have emerged in the state: the Women in Aquaculture Series offered in partnership with Aquaculture in Shared Waters, and a network for women hosted by the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center.
“Advancing gender equity for Maine’s aquaculture industry will require a nuanced understanding and application of substantive equity in all its shapes and forms,” Lord et al. wrote. “New research could examine gendered differences in farm operations and economics, agency, well-being, and the distribution of socioeconomic risks and benefits across seafood value chains, including wild capture fisheries and finfish aquaculture.”
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