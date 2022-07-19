MainStream Aquaculture announces U.S. market entry

MainStream Aquaculture has purchased a 1,100 acre fish farm in Arizona, U.S., its first international acquisition.

The U.S. business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the MainStream Aquaculture Group.

“Barramundi is a delicious, nutritious, and sustainable fish ideal for aquaculture. We are immensely proud to expand our operations in the USA after several years market testing the product and operating a pilot scale Barramundi farm in Arizona,” said Boris Musa, MainStream Aquaculture Group MD and CEO. “By applying the capabilities we have developed over 20 years in Australia, we are confident the venture will establish Barramundi as a premium, sustainable, ethically produced and widely appealing white fish in the U.S.”

MainStream’s business includes:

