MainStream Aquaculture announces U.S. market entry
Maryam FaragNews Nutrition Sustainability aquaculture Arizona Barramundi fish farm operations US
MainStream Aquaculture has purchased a 1,100 acre fish farm in Arizona, U.S., its first international acquisition.
The U.S. business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the MainStream Aquaculture Group.
“Barramundi is a delicious, nutritious, and sustainable fish ideal for aquaculture. We are immensely proud to expand our operations in the USA after several years market testing the product and operating a pilot scale Barramundi farm in Arizona,” said Boris Musa, MainStream Aquaculture Group MD and CEO. “By applying the capabilities we have developed over 20 years in Australia, we are confident the venture will establish Barramundi as a premium, sustainable, ethically produced and widely appealing white fish in the U.S.”
MainStream’s business includes:
- Three hatcheries that supply the global Barramundi industry with improved fingerlings from its selective breeding program. The business exports into 27 countries across five continents.
- Two urban farms based in Melbourne, Australia, which deploy proprietary closed containment aquaculture technology, raising Barramundi in pristine spring water.
- Three Queensland based saltwater pond farming sites. Two Innisfail farms are nestled between the world heritage Wooroonooran Rainforest and Great Barrier Reef, along with a Port Douglas farm located in close proximity to the world’s oldest rainforest, the Daintree.
- Contract Barramundi growing operations and an aquaculture consulting division.
- The new farming site in Arizona. A desert oasis with pristine natural water sources which will become a central hub for Barramundi production in the U.S.
