Major global seafood event cancelled for 2020

The Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, dubbed the world’s largest seafood event, has been cancelled for 2020 and will resume in Barcelona, Spain in 2021.

The organizers, Diversified Communications, said the continued impact of COVID-19, including on-going global travel restrictions and the need to practice physical distancing, as well as a recent announcement that extends the limitation on large gatherings in Brussels – where the event was supposed to be held this year – have all contributed to the decision to cancel this year’s event. Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global was originally scheduled for April 21-23, 2020 at the Brussels Expo in Belgium.

“The complexities of organizing a safe, global, seafood event drawing seafood professionals from more than 158 countries in the midst of a pandemic pose too many insurmountable hurdles. We are disappointed to concede that hosting a 2020 edition of the event is infeasible,” the company said.

Those who have purchased a registration for the 2020 expo will be automatically applied to the 2021 event in Barcelona, Spain, the company said.