Marine Donut is a closed fish farm at sea

Bluegreen introduces a closed fish farm structure that promises to be cost efficient and has a minimal environmental footprint.

The Marine Donut is designed to prevent escape and contamination. The need for antibiotics and other medicines and preparations could be reduced. The flow system is meant to recreate the environment that salmon experience in the rivers. The structure can also be fitted with digitization and monitoring for full control.

A pilot plant has been tested in the pool at SINTEF, Europe’s largest independent research organization, and it is now ready for commercialization.

The company said it has intentions to pilot the technology initially in Newfoundland and Labrador, with aspirations to scale to additional provinces in Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, “as it is in line with the federal governments transition plans in that province.”

Mowi ASA was originally granted two development licenses by the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries exclusively for the Marine Donut concept, after which Salmar acquired these licenses and are the first customers of the Marine Donut.

The facility is tailored to fit and utilize the expected licensing and production regime of the future, and can be used for the production of both post-smolt and market fish.

