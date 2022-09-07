Maritech North America appoints managing director

Maritech North America announce Will Greenwood as the new Managing Director of Maritech in North America.

Greenwood has been a part of the Maritech Halifax team since 2017, working closely with Canadian and U.S. seafood companies as a Senior ERP Consultant. Prior to Maritech, he spent 18 years in the field of automotive ERP.

“We have a strong global team, highly innovative solutions, and a unique opportunity. I believe that Maritech has huge potential in North America, as we are the only company in the world that is offering a complete cloud platform tailored for seafood processes,” said Greenwood.

“Our ambition is to revolutionize the seafood industry,” he said. “The experience from our recent cloud software implementations, such as Grieg Seafood in both Norway and Canada, proves that we are very well-positioned to lead the digital transition of the entire seafood value chain. It is great to see how our new solutions are welcomed in the market, new companies are contacting us now to see how we can help them work more efficiently, generate more revenue, and be more sustainable.”

Greenwood said that last year, Maritech hired 26 new employees – so far this year, the number is 24. Two of the most recent are new consultants in Halifax and Seattle, “and I believe that we are now 16 nationalities in five countries.”

According to Maritech, next up are hires in Nova Scotia, and the company is looking for more new talent across North America. They need colleagues in several roles; developers, consultants and sales representatives.