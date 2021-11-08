Mark Lane leaves Newfoundland industry association

Mark Lane, executive director of the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association, has announced he has left the organization to join a philanthropic organization.

After seven years as executive director of the Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association, Mark Lane is moving over to the Northpine Foundation, a philanthropic organization that aims to invest in Canada’s underserved communities so they could thrive.

Lane takes on the inaugural role of Impact Manager for Rural Newfoundland and Labrador for the Toronto-based foundation. He brings to the new role his leadership and organizational skills as well as the deep relationships he’s built with rural communities during his tenure as an aquaculture industry official.

‘Together, we are going to build one of Canada’s largest privately funded foundations. I also have the privilege of managing the investment portfolio for my home province that you all know I love,” Lane said in his farewell email to industry colleagues on Friday.

He said he will remain a consultant for the aquaculture industry, and will continue to be involved in a variety of initiatives, such as the World Aquaculture Society conference in St. John’s, Newfoundland scheduled from August 15-18, 2022, as well as the International Salmon Farmers Association conference this month.

“I love working in this sector. I love the people. Although challenging at times, like most things worth having in life, to be amongst people such as yourself, dedicated to advance the aquaculture industry as a sustainable source of healthy food for a growing population is something I always considered an honour and a privilege,” said Lane.