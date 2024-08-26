News
Maryland expands shellfish aquaculture law to include scallops and other mollusks
August 26, 2024 By Matt Jones
Maryland has introduced a new aquaculture law that expands the definition of ‘shellfish’ to also include live mollusks, molluscan bivalves (notably including scallops) and bivalve shells.
Brian Callam, director of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Aquaculture and Industry Enhancement Division, said the new law was driven by the private aquaculture industry wanting to innovate.
“About ten years ago, there was a major shellfish aquaculture program overhaul at the state level,” said Callam. “But within the last three to five years, we’ve had some shellfish aquaculturists in our Atlantic coastal bays really interested in innovation and diversifying their operations and looking to species that we historically have had in Maryland but are unavailable. For the Atlantic coastal bays, the bay scallop is one of those iconic species that hasn’t been around for a long time.”
Previously, all marine shellfish permits mentioned oysters and clams by name and anything other than those two species would require a special review. The new law allows other shellfish species to be subject to the normal review pipeline. Callam said the law resulted from a fairly recent interest in other species in the state.
“Historically, the shellfish aquaculture regulatory framework in Maryland is very focused on oysters and clams, to the point where other things like bay scallops – which is of recent interested in Maryland – it’s kind of hard to fit them in,” said Callam. “This law was a way to incorporate some of these other non-oyster, non-clam species into the existing framework to streamline processing permits and all of the regulatory compliance issues that go along with it.”
The law was passed in April and went into effect on July 1. Previous University of Maryland reviews estimated the dockside value of the state’s oyster aquaculture industry at $7.3 million.
