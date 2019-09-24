Maryland researchers tackle US salmon deficit

A research project led by the University of Maryland could be the key to boosting the United States’ land-based salmon production in the next five years.

Much like the rest of the world, the country is experiencing a seafood trade deficit that is struggling to keep up with the demand. US salmon consumption runs to about 500,000 metric tons a year with 95 per cent accounted for Atlantic salmon imports. This leaves the US with an estimated deficit of about US$3.2 billion.

Head researcher and PhD professor Yonathan Zohar told Intrafish that the project is a partnership between academics, government and major land-based firms across the country with the goal of boosting land-based industry progress.

“If all those are going to be fully operational maybe in five years, something like that, you will produce 20 per cent of that US demand, but I expect this to accelerate with some early successes within the next decade,” he said.

The three-year project was awarded US$1.2 million in funding through the Maryland Sea Grant.

Researchers will look at improvements in technology, engineering, broodstock management, waste management and sustainability initiatives. They will also look at biological aspects of the industry, such as fish health issues, in order to optimize growth, feeds and ingredients.

The project will span across five states with partners in Maine, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington and Florida. Industry partners include Whole Oceans, Superior Fresh and Riverence. Companies also collaborating on the project are Atlantic Sapphire and Nordic Aquafarms.