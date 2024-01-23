Massive fire damages crab-landing facility in Ilwaco Landing

A fire broke out at Bornstein Seafoods’ crab-landing facility in Ilwaco Landing, WA on Jan. 22., destroying a large number of crab pots.



Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said they received a “fire-electrical” call by 11:20 a.m. and although crews tried to reduce the loss, “the facility and pier were too involved to save.” However, they focused their efforts on protecting the surrounding area and saving some crab pots.

The fire was said to have consumed a large wooden dock and damaged a warehouse portion of the facility.

The sheriff’s office closed Loop 100 and warned people to avoid the hazardous smoke via a Facebook post.

No one was injured and The sheriff’s office says it’s still working to ensure nothing else is lost and no other structures are in danger.