Match made in IMTA
July 26, 2024
By Lynn Fantom
After a decade, the “how to” of growing species together is in motion in the ocean
Nature knows best, and that means biodiversity. Backed by research, a new series of projects that demonstrate integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) techniques are gaining momentum, even in the face of climate and regulatory issues.
And it’s not just kelp and salmon at industrial-scale sites anymore. “The IMTA concept is extremely flexible,” as kelp-IMTA pioneer Dr. Thierry Chopin of the University of New Brunswick has said. That includes small-scale and family farms.
Seaweed has emerged as integral at many sites. “We’re all excited to learn about the halo effect of the seaweed farm,” said Dr. Nichole Price, a senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Maine. Work is underway globally to examine seaweed’s impact on shellfish, as well as finfish, with scientists eager to share knowledge across borders.
Word is spreading among growers and fishers, too. In June, for example, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) offered a comprehensive online course on IMTA based on a model it began exploring in 2013, according to Dr. Michael Chambers, research associate professor at UNH’s School of Marine Science & Ocean Engineering.
Dubbed the “AquaFort,” this novel, small-scale seafood production system was designed to provide a four-season source of food—and income for growers. Deployed in 2020, it was stocked with steelhead trout surrounded by sugar kelp and blue mussels to prevent the excess nutrients of fish waste from entering the environment.
Small-scale aquaculture
“We’ve been working with fishermen, primarily, to show them that this is an additional skill set they could learn, in case lobster fishing has challenges in the future with the warming of the Gulf of Maine,” Chambers told Aquaculture North America (ANA) recently. Regulations have also been changing fast, he added.
Located just off New Castle, New Hampshire, the AquaFort is a research site for scientists and training platform for fishermen. Plus, Chambers uses it show the public how aquaculture can be done sustainably.
“I always enjoy bringing people out there for the first time,” he said. “When they can feed the fish and you pull up the mussel lines or the kelp droppers, they see the [operation’s] size and how simple it is. Then they’re not so afraid of aquaculture.”
And, of course, the participating fishermen farming the AquaFort reap the rewards. “Spectacular” is how Chambers describes the flavor of steelhead trout grown in seawater, emphasizing how quickly it has sold at market.
AquaFort has potential annual production capacity of 30,000 pounds of fish and 10,000 pounds of shellfish, according to Sea Grant New Hampshire. (The 2018-2020 work was funded through a research grant from the National Sea Grant College Program.)
Part of the concept, Chambers continued, is to locate an AquaFort between fishing grounds. “So, say in spring, the lobsterman goes and puts his cages out. As he comes in, he can stop by the AquaFort, feed the fish, harvest some and bring them into the marketplace.” In addition, he can farm kelp in winter, which is off-season for most lobstermen.
Biological curtain
The platform designed by the UNH engineers is 53 by 30 feet, about one-third of a basketball court. Fiberglass decks form rectangular walkways around two 40-foot-deep net pens containing steelhead trout. Kelp and mussels are suspended from sides of the platform. “We’re creating a biological curtain around the fish to minimize impacts to the environment,” said Chambers.
This year growers added two new high-value species — green sea urchins and sea scallops—in a bottom condo (or lantern net) underneath the sea pen. They feed kelp to the urchins, which also graze on the condos and keep them clean — another “mutually beneficial relationship,” Chambers said.
“We’ve actually seen seas up to 15 feet at our site, which is totally exposed from the southeast. Even with two bad storms this year, all the fish, all the mussels, the nets, and the platforms survived,” said Chambers. “We’re quite happy with the engineering that was put into the system.”
In March, Aquaculture published the findings of the scientists’ initial study of this IMTA project. The numbers backed up the theory: The steelhead trout released an estimated 25 kilograms of nitrogen into the environment, while the mussels and kelp together extracted an estimated 42 kilograms for a net reduction of almost 17 kilograms from the ecosystem. “There was no observed negative impact on local water quality at any point during the trial,” the scientists wrote.
To make it all work, Chambers noted that “for every ton of fish we produce, we have to produce three tons of kelp or mussels or a combination.”
Exporting the AquaFort
The AquaFort project has already expanded beyond New Hampshire to new locations in Maine, Massachusetts, and New York, with new users, including the Wampanoag Nation and the Shinnecock Nation. A third generation Aquafort for the Gulf of Mexico is being built right now. UNH has funding for another one for Saipan, near Guam in the Pacific. Puerto Rico may also be around the corner.
“Everywhere you go, you work with indigenous species, more or less,” added Chambers, as he mentioned that eastern oysters, red drum, spotted seatrout, Atlantic tripletail, and Gracilaria macroalgae slated for the Gulf of Mexico.
“I’m more excited now than I’ve ever been, and it’s not just about this particular system. It’s about advancing the system for different sites and for different species,” he said, adding that at some point its footprint may expand with additional modules.
Ocean acidification
Nearby in Casco Bay, Maine, Bangs Island Mussels has also been experimenting with IMTA. Going back to 2015, the family-owned company has partnered with Bigelow Laboratory, the Island Institute, and kelp leader Atlantic Sea Farms, among others.
An aquaculture innovator, Bangs Island Mussels conducted trials with sea scallops and finfish. Two years ago, though, co-owner and CEO Matt Moretti told ANA that the farm was zeroing in on a “simpler version” of IMTA — blue mussels and sugar kelp — which it has since scaled. “I do love IMTA,” he said recently.
There’s a lot of science to back up why this passion is warranted. Growing these two species together addresses a key challenge for shellfish aquaculture. As more of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere dissolves into the ocean, seawater is becoming more acidic. And, as that happens, shellfish are in trouble: shells thin, growth slows, and deaths rise.
But kelp can help. Last October, an article in the peer-reviewed mega journal, PLOS ONE, detailed indoor lab experiments at Bigelow which compared how well four different species of seagrasses and seaweed did taking up carbon dioxide in seawater. Sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) had the largest impact.
Scientists also learned it continued to do so in simulated future scenarios of climate change, at rates impacted by the water flow around the kelp. (It’s good news that sugar kelp has become the most farmed kelp species in Europe and North America in recent years.)
For three years running, Bigelow has also been doing fieldwork at Bangs Island sites. Scientists have put oceanographic sensors on the back of a small skiff, driving it in concentric circles around the farm.
The goal has been to create a CO2 heat map and see how consistently the seaweed farm raises seawater pH (and decreases acidity) from year to year and how that varies spatially around the farm.
The team recently finished another round of data collection, according to Price. Findings are preliminary but, in general, show consistent reductions in acidity within the area of the farm. The work is being expanded to Alaska and Norway to see if this phenomenon persists at other farms around the world.
But how do these variations in water quality affect mussels?
Bigelow first explored that by replanting Bangs Island mussels within a seaweed farm and at increasing distances from that farm. Researchers logged increased shell thickness for those grown within seaweed farm.
Then, in the lab, they examined dynamics in a two-tank experiment with contemporary water conditions and a future warmer, more acidic ocean. Blue mussels were grown with and without sugar kelp. One highlight among the findings provided a clear indication of how co-cultivation improves mussel fitness: shell thickness for juvenile mussels increased two to six percent in both present and future conditions.
As Briana Warner, CEO of Atlantic Sea Farms, said, “This, in addition to the job that superfood seaweed is already doing to remove carbon and nitrogen from the water column without any need for farming inputs, makes farming kelp and mussels together incredibly compelling.”
Another line of inquiry for which Bigelow has new funding: does mussel waste fertilize kelp?
Kelp can help shellfish. Nitrogen from fish may help kelp. Co-cultivation is helping to keep the environment clean as IMTA takes hold. Those are the dynamics scientists will continue to study to forge the way for a brave new world in aquaculture.
Price summed it up: “Basically, it comes down to climate-responsible generation of nutritional food in an increasingly food-insecure world… in a way that diversifies fisheries options for the working waterfront.”